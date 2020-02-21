Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 372,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

