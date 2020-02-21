Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $102.69 and a one year high of $146.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

