Comerica Bank Purchases 132 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 356,359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 200,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 198,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,124 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,199,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,496,000 after acquiring an additional 174,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $95.65 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

