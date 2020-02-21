Comerica Bank Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,346,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 460,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

