Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,217,951. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.39 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

