Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Total by 1,154.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Total stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

