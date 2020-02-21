Comerica Bank Sells 13,755 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after buying an additional 221,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $84.99 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

