Comerica Bank Sells 21,291 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of AerCap worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after buying an additional 82,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.