Comerica Bank Sells 524 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 233,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,201,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

