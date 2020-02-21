Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Amcor by 109.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.