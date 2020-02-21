Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

CBSH stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,944.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,256. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

