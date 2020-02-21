CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,044 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of CommVault Systems worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 108,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,893. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

