Comparing Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 12.93% 3.78% 0.65% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 17.84% 8.41% 0.93%

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 3.07 $1.94 million N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 2.86 $4.74 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

