Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 16th

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

