Connable Office Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,153.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,080.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,962.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,825.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.