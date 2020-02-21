Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $6.97. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 101,815 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 650,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 230,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.