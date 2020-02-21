Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.20. Constellium shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 134,373 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

