Contrasting DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Guardant Health $90.64 million 90.57 -$85.06 million ($2.80) -31.22

DermTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DermTech and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 0 6 0 3.00

DermTech presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $110.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Guardant Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than DermTech.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12% Guardant Health -40.99% -11.70% -9.89%

Summary

Guardant Health beats DermTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

