Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,694. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

