CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,909 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $534.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.13. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

