Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Corning by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 341,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 351,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

