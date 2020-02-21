Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,529,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,072 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $104,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,837,000 after buying an additional 215,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after buying an additional 373,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

