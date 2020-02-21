Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:COT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 188250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Get Cotinga Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.