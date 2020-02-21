Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Cott has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cott to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Cott stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 78,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cott has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on COT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cott currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

