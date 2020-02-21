Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Cott stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 95,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -631.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.70. Cott has a one year low of C$15.62 and a one year high of C$21.14.

Get Cott alerts:

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.