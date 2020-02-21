Cowen Trims MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Target Price to $9.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

MRC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 17,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

