Credit Suisse Group Raises NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $77.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

NorthWestern stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. 7,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 954.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

