Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,200 NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,371 shares of company stock worth $7,047,263 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.