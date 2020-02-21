Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

PK stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

