Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Ryder System by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

