Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,840 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $502,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

