Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 21.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

BCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

