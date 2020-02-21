Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 11,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,859. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.19 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

