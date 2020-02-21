Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

