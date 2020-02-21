Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.