Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.75%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

