Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.3% in the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 15,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 69.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $277.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $176.31 and a one year high of $288.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

