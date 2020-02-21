Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $624,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

