Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 655,759 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

GT opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

