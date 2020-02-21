Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,459 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in J2 Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 263.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

JCOM opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

