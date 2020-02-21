Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 145,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $33.22 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,295. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

