Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,296,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,835 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

NYSE WLL opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.