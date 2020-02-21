Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

