Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,641 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,501,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 901,500 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

