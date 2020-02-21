Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

IMO stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

