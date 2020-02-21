Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Amedisys by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.72. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

