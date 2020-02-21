Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

