CVR Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

CVR Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 135.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CVI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,036. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.33.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

