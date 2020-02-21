CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 2,857.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

CONE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. 679,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

