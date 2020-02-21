Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 237,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,766. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

